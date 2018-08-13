Lee County school board candidate arrested for burglary and battery

A candidate running for the Lee County School Board, District 4 seat has landed himself in jail.

Louis Navarra, 73, is accused of stalking a woman, crashing a party at her house, and starting a fight.

Cape Coral Police say it all happened at a home on El Dorado Boulevard Friday night.

According to the report, guests at a party said Navarra showed up at the home and got mad no one invited him, so he burst in, and started an argument.

When he was asked to leave by a guest Navarra allegedly shoved that person out of the way.

Navarra even tried to solicit votes the report says.

Navarra is charged with burglary with assault or battery and is out on bond.