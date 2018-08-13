Hazmat spill closes all NB & SB lanes of I-75 near Tuckers Grade

A hazmat spill situation has closed all lanes of I-75 between Bayshore Road and Tuckers Grade.



The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident around 8:45 a.m. and closed southbound lanes at mile marker 158 and southbound lanes at mile marker 143.

FHP says there was, “an incident involving a stopped commercial motor vehicle at mile marker 153.”

Hazmat crews and fire departments are on scene along with FHP troopers.

Drivers should avoid the area.

