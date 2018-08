Early voting kicks off in Charlotte, DeSoto and Hendry counties Monday

Some voters in Southwest Florida can head to the polls as early as Monday.

Early voting kicks off for Charlotte, DeSoto and Hendry counties.

For residents of Lee, Collier and Glades counties, early voting for the primary election starts Saturday, August 18.

Find voting information by county below:

Charlotte County

Collier County

DeSoto County

Glades County

Hendry County

Lee County

