Cape Coral residents create homemade barrier to stop algae

The county hasn’t released what area they’ll work on next, and a community in the SE Cape Coral isn’t waiting around.

They built a make-shift boom out of PVC pipe, patio netting, and pool noodles.

Neighbors pooled about $200 together to build it and it appears to be mostly working.

Margaret Krym of Cape Coral said, “The spirit of it was energizing and exciting because so much of this algae that we’ve seen in our communities here it’s been depressing and overwhelming and you feel helpless and like a victim”

Neighbors say some algae still does get through but it’s much better than it was just last week.

PDF: To see the full plans on how they made it, click here.