Algae cleanup test continues Monday near Cape Coral Bridge

Lee County algae cleanup efforts continue Monday in Cape Coral where crews left off Friday.

Crews will be cleaning algae near the Cape Coral Bridge off of SE 17th Avenue.

The cleanup effort is a pilot program to see if current methods are effective.

Crews say there are two steps to cleaning up the mess: collection of algae followed by treatment.

A boat is responsible for skimming the algae, sucking it up through hoses that connect to a tanker. Then the algae is taken offsite to a water treatment plant where they separate the algae from the reusable water.

So far, Lee County reports that 17 tankers have removed 5,000 gallons of water and algae “slurry” each for a total of 85,000 gallons.

MORE: Crews continue to remove ‘tons and tons’ of algae from Cape Coral canals

Residents are happy to see some progress.

“Between yesterday and today it’s like night and day,” said resident Peter Formica. “We’re standing over here with no towels on our faces, and you can smell the freshness in the air.”

Algae that was removed started the process for disposal over the weekend, according to the Lee County website. The algae is being processed at the site of the North Lee County Reverse Osmosis Plant.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Emily Luft