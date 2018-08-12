In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, a memorial for Geography teacher and cross-country coach, Scott Beigel is shown at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Fla. The ESPYs are breaking tradition for this year’s Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously to three Florida high school coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire. Family members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, and Chris Hixon will receive the honor during the award show on July 18 in Los Angeles, the ESPN network announced Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)
DIX HILLS, NY

NY street honors teacher killed in Florida school massacre

Published: August 12, 2018 10:37 AM EDT

A street in New York’s Long Island has been named for a teacher killed after helping shield students from the gunman in last winter’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The street where Scott Beigel grew up in Dix Hills, New York, was dedicated as “Scott J. Beigel Way” on Saturday. Its original name was Hart Place.

MORE: Photos: Victims of the Parkland school shooting

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the new name speaks to “a powerful story to tell about a movement that started with his death” and those of 16 other people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Hochul, a Democrat, was among about 50 people who attended Saturday’s ceremony.

Beigel was a 35-year-old geography teacher and cross-country coach. He helped students enter a locked classroom to avoid the gunman.

MORE: Transcript of Parkland shooter’s confession released to public

Author: Associated Press
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media