Naples Football leans on returners, defense to build on last year’s success

After an early playoff exit in 2016, the Naples Golden Eagles football team got back to where they feel they should be.

Bill Kramer and company enjoyed a major bounce-back season, making it all the way to the state semifinals before falling to Northwestern.

That’s the good news.

The even better news. Many of last year’s defense, and offensive line returns return.

Kramer says it’s been interesting to see those two units go at it in practice.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

