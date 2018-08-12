FORT MYERS

Motorcyclists to ride for fallen officer Jobbers-Miller

Published: August 12, 2018 6:56 AM EDT
Updated: August 12, 2018 6:58 AM EDT

More than 1,000 motorcyclists are expected to participate in a ride Sunday morning in support of fallen officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Riders should meet at 8 a.m., and the ride will begin at 9 a.m. at Stu’s Motorcycles on 14607 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy.

The 50-mile ride will end at the Fort Myers Police Department on 2210 Widman Way.

The ride costs $20 per motorcycle, and the proceeds will benefit Jobbers-Miller’s family.

Email [email protected] or call 630-880-9329 for more information.

Reporter:Janae Muchmore
Writer:Rachel Ravina
