Here’s the 5 biggest headlines of the weekend you may have missed

Here are the top five stories you may have missed over the weekend.

Man faces DUI manslaughter charges in deadly crash

An alleged drunk driver was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Edgar Isaac Harris, 43, is accused of leaving the scene of a crash after failing to stop at an intersection and hitting another vehicle from behind, troopers said.

The crash killed passenger Jairo Regalado, 23, of Fort Myers, and left passenger Daniel Lozano, 23, of Fort Myers in serious condition. READ MORE.

2.5 million-year-old bone fragment found on Cape Coral city land

The bone fragment measuring about a foot in length and 10 inches wide was found in Cape Coral and is believed to be either a mastodon or a wooly mammoth. It’s the end of a humerus bone that connects the shoulder to the elbow.

Crews working on the Cape Coral Utilities Expansion project (UEP) found a prehistoric bone fragment last month 13 feet deep in the earth. READ MORE.

270 tons of dead fish and marine life have washed ashore from red tide

With the more than 270 tons of dead fish and marine life that have washed up in the midst of the red tide crisis, Sanibel beaches have been pretty empty lately.

All over Southwest Florida, tourism businesses and hotels are taking a hard hit, especially when red tide happens during low-season for tourism.

Friday, Sanibel beaches saw what city leaders are calling a big improvement in water conditions. And visitors are thanking busy clean up crews for extra efforts. READ MORE.

Funeral held for Dunbar grad who died on study abroad trip to Israel

Hundreds of family and friends gathered to say a tearful goodbye to a daughter, a friend, a cousin at a funeral Saturday.

19-year-old TeNiya Jones lost her life on a study abroad trip overseas after getting caught rip current. Her mother also lost her son only a few months ago. READ MORE.

Airline employee steals plane, takes off, then crashes

An airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and crashed late Friday, officials said. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the man was 29 and “suicidal.” READ MORE.