Man faces DUI manslaughter charges in deadly crash

A drunk driver was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Edgar Isaac Harris, 43, of Middleburg, Florida, was accused of leaving the scene of a crash around 3 a.m. on U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway, troopers said.

Harris was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck on U.S. 41 approaching the intersection of Daniels Parkway when he failed to stop and struck a blue 2010 Ford Fusion from behind, troopers said.

The crash killed passenger Jairo Regalado, 23, of Fort Myers, and left passenger Daniel Lozano, 23, of Fort Myers in serious condition. Lozano was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, troopers said.

Harris fled the scene, but was later apprehended near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Andrea Lane, troopers said.

Harries faces charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash with injury/death.

