Hundreds demand change at “Death March for Water Quality” event

Hundreds gathered to protest the ongoing water quality issues in Southwest Florida at an event in Fort Myers Saturday.

People demanded change at the “Death March for Water Quality” in Centennial Park in Fort Myers, protesting water releases from Lake Okeechobee.

They blame the discharges for the blue-green algae in canals along the Caloosahatchee River.

WINK News Reporter Morgan Rynor was live at the event. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

