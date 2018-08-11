Funeral held for Dunbar grad who died on study abroad trip to Israel

Family and friends gathered to say a tearful goodbye to a daughter, a friend, a cousin at a funeral Saturday.

19-year-old TeNiya Jones lost her life on a study abroad trip overseas after getting caught rip current.

Hundreds gathered at her funeral including her mother who also lost her son only a few months ago.

“First with my son, it was hard,” said Jones’ mother Tosha Thomas-Mora. “Any mother that lose a child would understand how hard it was but to lose my second child, my second oldest within not even 8 months of each other.. it’s so hard. I try not to question God.”

TeNiya Jones graduated from Dunbar High School and was soon to be a sophomore at the University of Kentucky with aspirations of becoming a doctor.

Her family has started a scholarship fund in her name.

