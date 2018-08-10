‘Where’s the Bus’ app helps parents track school busses in Lee County

On Friday, 755 Lee County school buses hit the road to carry some 50,000 students back to school.

For the first time, parents were able to track their child’s bus using the ‘Where’s the Bus’ app.

The app tells parents where their child’s school bus is and if there are any delays.

Rob Spicker, spokesman for the School District of Lee County said it’s a secure app, “It is only accessible if you have a student that rides the bus, you need their bus number and you need their student id number”

Spicker also says use of the app has continued to increase throughout the day, “We have parents signing up all day. They’re still signing up for this app … we’ve gone from 50 parents using it to potentially as many as 50,000.”

And with it, increased complaints.

One parent says the app showed her son’s bus never leaving the depot, and another felt she wasn’t notified of her child’s bus switching.

But, there a reminder for parents, “Understand it’s the first day,” Spicker said “There’s gonna be come hiccups. We did ask for some patience at the beginning.”

Other parents praised the new bus-tracking system.

The district says parents need to keep construction zones and traffic in mind since these can also delay a bus or any driver on the road.

And drivers need to share the road with school buses.

You can download the Where’sTheBus app here.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

