Two teens attack and rob neighbors in Cape Coral park

Two juveniles were arrested after attacking and robbing two other juvenile victims in the Koza/Saladino Park in Cape Coral Thursday, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Two boys, age 15 and 16, were walking through the park when they approached two other kids from the same neighborhood, police said. Pretending to reach in for a handshake, one of the teenagers hit the victim in the face, and took the victim’s backpack and cellphone, according to CCPD.

The other teen punched the second victim in yanked a chain necklace from his neck, knocking the victim to the ground, police said. The teens also stole money from the second victim’s pocket.

Both teens were arrested and are charged with robbery and battery.

Writer: Emily Luft