Neighbors help catch porch thief, stolen packages returned

Neighbors helped identify a man who had stolen packages from Harbour Boulevard by reporting suspicious behavior to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A man witnessed a man riding a bicycle around his neighbor’s house on the 2000 block of Harbour Blvd and acting suspicious, CCSO said in a release.

The neighbor said he saw the man try to leave the property with several packages that were on the neighbor’s porch and yelled at him to stop, police said.

The suspect reportedly yelled obscenities back and fled the scene with the packages.

Deputies were searching the area for the suspect when another neighbor on Gerald Court called and reported the same suspect was rooting through another person’s mailbox.

Deputies located the suspect on Catherine Avenue thanks to the neighbor’s details about where the suspect was headed.

The suspect, identified as Jason Cousino, 34, had several opened packages addressed to the Harbour Blvd address.

The people who called positively identified Cousino as the person they witnessed stealing packages and going through the mailbox. Cousino was arrested on burglary and petite theft charges.