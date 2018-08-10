Grand jury indicts Wisner Desmaret for first-degree murder of FMPD officer

A grand Jury indicted Wisner Desmaret, 29, Friday for first-degree murder of Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Desmaret faces eight other charges in addition to murder.

Jobbers-Miller died from his injuries July 28, after being shot in the head on July 21, while responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Desmaret has a lengthy record in crime and mental health issues.The last four times Desmaret was arrested in Lee County, judges say he wasn’t mentally competent to stand trial, according to the state attorney’s office.

After getting out of jail in 2016 in Lee County, Desmaret was arrested for drugs in Sarasota County.

During the case, he wrote an unusual letter to the court that talks about angels coming to save him.

A Sarasota County judge did not file incompetency in that case and Desmaret was released on bond after he wrote the letter.

Three days later, Desmaret allegedly shot officer Jobbers-Miller.

Timeline

SATURDAY, JULY 23

7:16 p.m. Citizen called 911 saying suspect was hassling a group of people at the Marathon Gas station.

7:19 p.m. Responding officer made contact with suspect Wisner on Flint Drive.

Approx. 7:26 p.m. Officer Jobbers-Miller is shot.

Approx. 7:29 p.m. Officer Jobbers-Miller is taken to the hospital by another officer.

Approx 7:30 p.m. Suspect barricaded himself inside Marathon Gas Station.

Between 7:30 – 8:00 p.m. Suspect is shot by an officer and transported to Lee Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

9:04 p.m FMPD confirms in a press conference an officer is in ‘Serious condition’ and in surgery.

9:05 p.m. Gov. Rick Scott talks with Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs offering any resources needed.

9:25 p.m. Chief Derrick Diggs confirms a shooting left officer and suspect injured.

MONDAY, JULY 25

9:09 a.m. Fort Myers Police make a plea for type O- blood donations

2:00 p.m. Chief Diggs names Wisner Desmaret, 29, as the suspect in the shooting. Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

A GoFundMe for Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, started by the Fort Myers Police Department raises over $27K in 24-hours.

Father of accused shooter reacts to news of son’s arrest in an interview.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Other than non-life threatening, the condition of the suspect remains unknown. Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition according to FMPD.

WINK reports new video that shows the man accused of shooting officer Jobbers-Miller running from the scene.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

In a statement, FMPD said, “The family of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller and the Fort Myers Police Department are extremely grateful for the donations, thoughts, and wishes that have been extended by members of the community.”

Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition at Lee Memorial Hospital. FMPD said, “We continue to ask for payers and support for Officer Jobbers-Miller, his family and the Fort Myers Police Department.”

SATURDAY, JULY 30

6:50 p.m. FMPD announced Officer Jobbers-Miller “has passed away as a result of the injuries…”

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

The body of Officer Jobbers-Miller is transported in a procession from the medical examiners’ office to a funeral home as officers, first responders and citizens line the streets.

8:30 p.m. Wisner Desmaret is transferred from Lee Memorial Hospital to the Laa County Jail.

TUESDAY, AUG. 3

Desmaret enters a not guilty plea for first-degree murder of Officer Jobbers-Miller.

SUNDAY, AUG. 8

A public viewing is held for Jobbers-Miller at Gendron funeral home.

MONDAY, AUG. 9

A full honors funeral service is held for Adam Jobbers-Miller, including a procession, at Germain Arena in Estero.

FRIDAY, AUG, 10

Desmaret is indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges.