Crews continue to remove ‘tons and tons’ of algae from Cape Coral canals

Imagine filling up your pool ten times with this toxic slop. The county says that’s how much algae crews have sucked out of our water in just a week, and there’s still a lot of work left to do.

Tons and tons of algae has been sucked out of our waterways, but we still don’t know how toxic it is.

At Clipper Bay in Cape Coral, Peter Formica has been dealing with many symptoms and he hopes the county has answers soon with the algae samples they’re testing, “…Scratchy throat wake up in the morning and your eyes are covered and all crusted up,” he says, “My voice sounds different. I play the guitar, sing a little bit, some of my Bob Seger songs sound better now that I have a raspy voice.”

To date, more than 85,000 gallons of green-blue algae has been taken to a water treatment plant where it’s separated from the liquid.

Crews focused their clean up at clipper bay in cape coral where Formica and others gave a helping hand.

County officials say they’ll begin disposing of the algae this weekend, but they didn’t say where exactly it will go.

Formica said, “What the government needs to do is keep funding this thing if this is a trial. It’s working, you can’t imagine how much they’re getting rid of. It’s a sin that had to happen. We need to straighten this out right now.”

WINK News will continue to press the county on results from those test samples, and we’ll bring you those details when we find out.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

