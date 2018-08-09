Police: College hoops coach threw punch killing NYC tourist

A college basketball coach threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who mistook him for an Uber driver, police said Thursday.

Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones attacked Sandor Szabo around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in Queens, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk, police said.

Jones, 35, of Kernerville, North Carolina, was arrested Thursday. He is awaiting arraignment on an assault charge.

His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached.

In a statement, Wake Forest said it would comment further once it gathers more information.

Author: Associated Press