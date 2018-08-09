This photo from Nov. 28, 2017, shows Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones, second from left, with the team and head coach Danny Manning, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Police say Jones threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber ride. He was arrested Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, and charged with assault. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NEW YORK

Police: College hoops coach threw punch killing NYC tourist

Published: August 9, 2018 8:52 PM EDT
Updated: August 9, 2018 8:59 PM EDT

A college basketball coach threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who mistook him for an Uber driver, police said Thursday.

Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones attacked Sandor Szabo around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in Queens, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk, police said.

Jones, 35, of Kernerville, North Carolina, was arrested Thursday. He is awaiting arraignment on an assault charge.

His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached.

In a statement, Wake Forest said it would comment further once it gathers more information.

Author: Associated Press
