Naples City Council to mull proposal for software to control traffic lights

Naples City Council will discuss getting a new software that would give the city remote control over traffic lights next week.

“It would be really nice with the traffic to alleviate some of the flow of traffic, make it a little easier for people,” said driver Dava Hirsch.

If approved, it would cost nearly $58,000 and would start at 20 intersections along U.S. 41.

“I think that would work for everybody,” said driver Karina Villanueva.

Villanueva said she sees drivers running red lights to avoid sitting in traffic.

“It’s really scary especially I have a little one,” Villanueva said.

Here’s how the software could fix the frustration and keep drivers safe: Say there’s an event happening where the city knows traffic will be heavy at one intersection. They can go in and allow more green time for one direction and ease congestion.

The proposal aims to curb dangerous driving.

“With the traffic and the population growing the way it is here in Naples you need that kind of control on the devices,” said resident Tad Sommers.

If approved Wednesday, the city could have the software up and running in 30 days.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

