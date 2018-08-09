Mote Marine tracking app lets you search beach conditions

There’s nothing worse than getting packed up for the beach and finding a mess when you get there.

Four Collier County beaches were just added to the Mote Marine Lab’s Beach Tracking app, Mote’s Beach Conditions Reporting System (BCRS).

Currently, Collier is the only local county that does its own red tide testing.

The app opens on a map that lets you zoom in to where you’d like to go, select specific beaches for details on red tide conditions, weather, and even the size of the crowds.

Red tide continues to be a devastating problem on Southwest Florida beaches, affecting sea life including sea turtles that are washing up weekly.

“To put this in perspective last year during the whole year, we only had around 30 strandings we have 95 now that’s triple,” said Director of Science and Conservancy of SWFL, Kathy Worley. “So logically a lot of that is related to red tide.”

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

