Man arrested for allegedly killing his wife to appear in court Thursday

A man arrested in connection with the death of his wife will appear in court Thursday.

Newhouse, 58, is scheduled to make a first appearance at 9:30 a.m.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives put a warrant out for the arrest of Newhouse after Tina Newhouse was found dead in a residential home July 31, deputies said.

Newhouse was was taken into custody and booked at the Osceola County Jail August 1.

He was transferred to the Lee County Jail Wednesday.

MORE: Man arrested in North Fort Myers homicide being brought to Lee County

Newhouse faces charges of second-degree murder.

Writer: Emily Luft