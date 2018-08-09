Isolated PM storms for Thursday

There will be a high of 92 degrees with a lower-than-normal amount of isolated storms in the afternoon and evening, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“Today you will see lower storm coverage, a lower chance of rain, not as much moisture high up in the atmosphere,” said Devitt.

Southwest Florida will also see some mild effects from Saharan Dust that is lowering rain chances.

“The impact of the dust is minimal, you might see it in the sky, it’s going to be a little bit hazy in Southwest Florida.”

