How does red tide affect pets?

Veterinarians warned pet owners to keep their furry friends from coming in contact with red tide

“Dogs like to turn around and lick themselves and they can ingest that toxin,” said Dr. Sharon Powell, a veterinarian at Edison Park Animal Hospital. “If they ingest a sufficient amount it can cause different neurological problems.”

Dr. Powell said some symptoms to watch for are shaking, dizziness, skin irritation, or trouble breathing.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

