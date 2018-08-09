Fort Myers mom shares results of keto diet

Lisa Weaver, 32, of Fort Myers, is a busy mom looking to lose some weight.

“We just added to our family,” Weaver said. “I have a 3-month-old and a 2-year-old … which makes life kind of hectic.”

Every morning, she gets up at the crack of dawn, and heads to her gym, Planet Fitness.

When Weaver heard they were offering a two week keto diet program, she decided to try it out.

“Weight has always been an issue and the self confidence that comes with it,” Weaver said.

The keto diet, short for ketogenic, is high fat, low protein and extremely low carb.

The goal is to have your body in the state of ketosis, or burning fat for energy instead of carbs.

Weight loss, however, was not the keto diet’s original purpose.

“It was developed in the early 1920s at MAYO Clinic and it was used as the main line and front line therapy for seizures until drugs were developed until the 1960s, 70s,” said Dr. Dominic D’Agostino, of the University of South Florida College of Medicine.

Dr. D’Agostino has been on the diet for 10 years, and researching it for even longer. Right now, he’s studying it for both the Navy and Army.

“Your brain’s like a hybrid car –can use gas or electric right — the ketones are considered kind of a super fuel and your brain runs very efficiently on ketones as an energy source,” Dr. D’Agostino said.

The diet, if done correctly, will also suppress your appetite.

“It became popular … remains popular … and will remain popular because it is so effective,” Dr. D’Agostino said.

Weaver’s diet prior to keto was healthy, but basic.

She ate things like shredded chicken, ground beef without seasoning and spinach salads.

Now, she has to eat a lot more fat.

“That’s not something I’m used to —it’s more of a moderate fat— so that’s going to be a challenge,” Weaver said.

Weaver was provided with a list of foods she’s able to eat that includes things like bacon and hot dogs.

After highlighting her favorite foods, she hit the grocery store.

While the diet was tough at times, Weaver said it was worth it.

After two weeks on the keto diet, Weaver was able to lose 12 pounds.

The expert recommends consulting your doctor prior to starting the diet, get blood work done before starting and monitor your levels as you go.

