Dunbar High School sophomore is world champ in Microsoft Excel

A Fort Myers teenager was just named the best in the world at a popular Microsoft program.

The Dunbar High School sophomore put his computer skills to the test and came out a winner.

Fifteen-year-old Kevin Dimaculangan knows more about Microsoft Excel than many learn in a lifetime.

“As a kid I was always interested in technology…” Kevin said. “I’m thinking about being a software engineer.”

After excelling in Dunbar’s Technology Academy, it was time to take Kevin’s knowledge to a bigger stage: the Microsoft World Championship.

“It meant a lot to me not only was I representing Dunbar High School and Florida but I was also representing the United States because I had to get first place in the national competition to get to the world level,” Kevin said.

A proud moment for Kevin, his family and the community.

“They announced his name and honestly, I don’t remember taking the picture, because my principal jumped up and hollered so loud that it kind of startled me,” said technology teacher Denise Spence.

Now it’s back to school for the world champion, who wants to follow in the footsteps of of Dunbar’s fellow world champ in Microsoft Word: Tyler Mills.

“He got a full ride scholarship to MIT, and I want that too!” Kevin said.

Kevin said he hopes to set a new record for certifications at Dunbar’s Academy of Technology.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

