Car crashes into Lee County home

An accused drunk driver crashed into a home early Thursday morning on Oriole Road, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Jamiell Slavik and his family realize how close this call was.

“They would have died — we would have come home to a tragedy today,” Slavik said.

Julius Horvath, 26, is accused of speeding through a stop sign and hitting a home on the 18000 block of Oriole Road.

Police say Horvath blew nearly three times the legal limit. Horvath is also accused of fleeing the scene, but he returned and was arrested.

The family said they’re happy he didn’t get away with it, but angry they have to clean up the mess.

“It’s not one life — it was multiple life he was messing with — and to have my disabled dad — he was also messing with someone disabled,” Slavik said.

Slavik said they called the landlord for help but have yet to hear back, and the red cross is helping the family.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

