Algal bloom toxicity results to be released Thursday

Residents of Lee County could learn the results of algae toxicity studies as early as Thursday.

It’s been one of the big questions: to what extent is the algae affecting our health?

The results will come from Lee County, and the county isn’t alone in questioning the health effects of the algal blooms.

Last week, the Senate approved millions of dollars so the EPA can study the harmful effects of the algae in Southwest Florida waterways.

And while residents wait for results, they also wait for the algae to be cleaned out of canals.

The county contractor began a cleanup test last Friday, with crews skimming the algae and sending it off for water treatment and disposal. But residents are frustrated with the pace, seeing algae growing again in areas like North Fort Myers.

WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren was live in Cape Coral. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

