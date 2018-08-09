1 person shot at I-75 rest stop in Collier County Thursday

One person was shot during an attempted robbery in Collier County Thursday morning, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement responded to a call about an attempted robbery at 5:30 a.m. at a rest stop near the mile marker 70 on I-75, CCSO said.

One person was shot, according to police.

Florida Highway Patrol responded and Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have taken over the investigation.

One person was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for non life-threatening injuries, CCSO said.

Deputies are still on scene. Trust WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes available.