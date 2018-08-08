Man arrested in North Fort Myers homicide being brought to Lee County

Michael Newhouse is being transfered from Osceola County to the Lee County Jail Wednesday, according to booking records.

Newhouse, 58, was arrested in connection with the death of his wife Tina Newhouse.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives put a warrant out for the arrest of Newhouse who was taken into custody and booked at the Osceola County Jail August 1.

A 51-year-old woman was identified as the victim of a homicide on the 300 block of San Jose Street in North Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Tina Newhouse was found dead in a residential home July 31, deputies said.

Investigators declared the death to be a domestic related homicide.

Newhouse faces charges of second-degree murder.