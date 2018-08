Herd of cows corral fleeing suspect in Seminole County

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Department had assistance from a special team while tracking down two suspects.

A man and a woman crashed a stolen car, bailed and ran, police said.

Law enforcement used heat mapping to track the suspects and while zeroing in, realized a herd of cows was following the runner.

All of this was caught on camera. You can watch below:

Writer: Emily Luft