Heavy deputy presence blocks portion of Oritz Ave. in Fort Myers

A portion of Ortiz Avenue is shut down Wednesday evening due to a heavy law enforcement presence.

The northbound lanes of Ortiz Avenue are closed at State Road 82.

Deputies are searching for someone at Alligator Towing on the 4800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., but the circumstances leading up to the search were unclear.

