GPS watches help parents keep track of kids

It’s a watch, it’s a phone, it’s peace of mind.

Technology is making it easier to keep tabs on your kids.

“He’s exactly where he said he was supposed to be,” said CarolAnn Sanita-Vandermeer. Vandermeer knows she can’t always keep an eye on her son, Cooper.

That’s where his GPS watch helps her out.

“They’re not allowed to have phones at school so he can have the watch,” she said.

Other than telling time, the watch allows Cooper to text or call a limited number of parent-approved people and can pinpoint his location at any time.

Vandermeer says they’ve used it for almost a year and it comes in handy.

“I work a lot so if I don’t have a chance to call whoever is picking him up that day, I can press the location button, and see where he is,” Vandermeer said.

Before you buy a gadget, CR Cyber Security Exeprt Bree Fowler says to make sure you look at where the data collected on your child is stored, and how it’s protected.

“All this information is stored in the cloud and that leaves it vulnerable to hackers, especially if the companies collecting it don’t protect it properly,” said Fowler.

Fowler says to make sure the device is compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act which is a federal rule directed to protect privacy for kids under 13 years of age while online.

“It’s a great way for us to keep communication.”

There are a lot of options for this type of watch including the LG Gizmo sold by Verizon. Prices range from $15 to $200.

You can contact your cell provider to check out what they have available and how much a monthly plan costs.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

