Collier Department of Health to hold Back-to-School Health Fair

The Department of Health in Collier County will hold a Back-to-School Health Fair Friday at their Naples location on East Tamiami Trail.

The fair is being held in preparation of the school year starting on Aug. 15, according to the Collier Department of Health.

The Department in Health said parents are encouraged to bring their children to receive immunizations.

Free immunizations will be available for children at birth through 18 years old, according to the Collier Department of Health.

They will take place at the following locations:

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday at Building H at the Naples site on 3339 East Tamiami Trail in East Naples.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday at the Immokalee site on 419 N. First St. in Immokalee.

“All students entering 7th grade must have a Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis) booster vaccine prior to the first day of school,” the Department of Health said in a statement.

Parents do not need to make an appointment, but they should bring a record of their child’s shot record, according to the Department of Health.

Anyone with questions should call 239-252-8595.

Writer: Rachel Ravina