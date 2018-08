Car flips over after crash with garbage truck in Cape Coral

A vehicle hit a garbage truck and flipped over on SE 24th Avenue at Bolado Parkway in Cape Coral Wednesday afternoon.

A witness says the vehicle hit the back of the truck and flipped over while the truck was stationary. Minor damage can be seen to the rear of the garbage truck.

SE 24th Ave. at Bolado Pkwy is shut down northbound while the scene is cleared.

Writer: WINK News