Cape Coral man who allegedly stabbed roommate appears in court Wednesday

Cullen Scott Roe, 24, made a first appearance Wednesday to hear charges against him after allegedly stabbing his roommate to death Tuesday.

Roe is in custody at the Lee County Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder and is being held on no bond.

Police say Roe called and turned himself in early Tuesday morning.

The officers found Roe’s roommate, Kody Scott Detling, 25, dead as a result of knife wounds within the apartment on, police said.

Roe’s next court date is set for September 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Writer: Emily Luft