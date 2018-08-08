Bonita Springs High School opens Wednesday

The doors of the brand new Bonita Springs High School will officially open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Members of the community are welcome to attend at 4:00 p.m. to get a glimpse of the state-of-the-art school located on Imperial Parkway just off of I-75.

The location originally prompted outcry but all the controversy over the location and the budget is over and the school is ready for the school year.

When school starts on Friday, nearly 1700 kids will fill the halls built for safety. Officials are calling it one of the safest schools in Lee County.

The school was built with one-way entrances, a bathroom in the lobby so visitors won’t roam the halls and more. Bonita Springs High School will act as a template for rebuilding other older buildings in the district.

It took years of construction with workers building 6 days a week, but parents and students are happy to see it open.

“As we know, a lot of kids travel really early in the morning to go to their school and just to be a few minutes away from home, that’s a great thing,” said Iveth Gutierrez.

MORE: Bonita Springs High School opening for 2018 school year

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Emily Luft