4 dead dolphins wash ashore in Venice

Four dead dolphins washed ashore in Venice, according to the Mote Marine Lab.

The organization took to Twitter to share the grim update.

Two dolphins washed ashore Tuesday night and two others were found Wednesday morning, according to Mote Marine Lab.

The cause of their deaths are unclear, but officials are preforming necropsies on the dolphins.

Mote Stranding Investigations Program recovered four deceased dolphins. Two were recovered last night and two this morning. Mote staff will conduct necropsies on all four dolphins to investigate their cause of death. Thank you to all who helped report these animals! #motesip pic.twitter.com/IUuUs1vMMa — Mote Marine Lab (@MoteMarineLab) August 8, 2018

Writer: Rachel Ravina