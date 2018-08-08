Photo via Twitter/Mote Marine Lab
VENICE, Fla.

4 dead dolphins wash ashore in Venice

Published: August 8, 2018 3:50 PM EDT

Four dead dolphins washed ashore in Venice, according to the Mote Marine Lab.

The organization took to Twitter to share the grim update.

Two dolphins washed ashore Tuesday night and two others were found Wednesday morning, according to Mote Marine Lab.

The cause of their deaths are unclear, but officials are preforming necropsies on the dolphins.

