Suspect accused of attempting to use credit cards stolen from Lehigh Acres woman

A suspect is accused of stealing credit cards from a woman’s purse and tried to use them at a Lehigh Acres ATM.

The victim returned to her home around 9 p.m. on July 25 on Bainmar Drive in Lehigh Acres, and left her purse on the drivers side floor of her unlocked vehicle, according to Crime Stoppers.

Someone broke into her car within several hours, taking her wallet containing $150 in cash, credit cards and identification, Crime Stoppers said. The suspect then attempted to use the victim’s card at a Wells Fargo ATM at the Crossroads Plaza.

The bank then locked the account after the suspect tried to access the victim’s funds, according to Crime Stoppers. The suspect left with the items taken from the car.

Surveillance cameras on the ATM captured photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3Tips mobile app.