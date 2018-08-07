Lightning sparks brush fire near RSW

Lightning started a 5-acre fire Tuesday evening near Southwest Florida International Airport, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The flames are 25 percent contained, and two tractor plows are assisting crews to extinguish the blaze, according to the Florida Forest Service.

No airport operations have been affected at this time, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

WINK News reporter Morgan Rynor captured this video of smoke billowing from the fire:

Writer: Rachel Ravina