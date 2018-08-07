Lee County leaders vote to expand local state of emergency
Southwest Florida is still plagued by both red tide and blue-green algae and local leaders are calling out for more help.
Six Lee County mayors unanimously voted to expand a local state of emergency to deal with red tide and blue-green algae.
They will extend this everyday for seven days if need be with each city declaring their own state of emergency.
They say this is desperately needed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
In a letter written to the State of Florida, Sanibel Mayor Kevin Ruane outlines several key goals to target by expanding the state of emergency:
- Reduce or eliminate flows from Lake Okeechobee
- Expand money for cleanup
- Provide compensation for businesses, people and workers affected by this
- Promote tourism when our beaches and waterways are clean
The local leaders will also ask the governor to expand the Florida state of emergency for seven counties.
