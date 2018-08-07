Kids can now get a special bedtime call from Mickey Mouse and friends

Disney wants to add a touch of magic to your child’s bedtime routine

They’ve launched the “Sleep Shop Hotline” in an effort to help improve the bedtime battle.

For a limited-time, you’ll be able to call the toll-free number – 1-877-7-MICKEY – to hear a special bedtime message from your favorite Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.

Mickey will tell you about his bedtime routine with Pluto, Minnie and Daisy Duckwill tell you about their day, while Donald Duck wishes you a goodnight and Goofy tells you about his fun day with Mickey.

The hotline is available throughout the U.S. and Canada until Aug. 31.

Author: CBS Philly