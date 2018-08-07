Frontier airlines at add six new nonstop destinations from RSW

Frontier Airlines is expanding, according to the Lee County Port Authority.

The airline will add six nonstop seasonal services from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW):

Albany, N.Y. (ALB) – Starting Nov. 17, 2018

Las Vegas (LAS) – Starting Nov. 17, 2018

Phoenix (PHX) – Starting Nov. 15, 2018

Portland, Maine (PWM) – Starting Nov. 16, 2018

Salt Lake City (SLC) – Starting Nov. 16, 2018

Syracuse, N.Y. (SYR) – Starting Nov. 15, 2018

LCPA says, Frontier will operate all flights on an Airbus A320 family aircraft.

The addition of these destinations means the airline will serve 23 cities non-stop from RSW.

The new routes were revealed Tuesday at a press conference with airline and airport officials. In celebration, the airline says fares as low as $49 are available at FlyFrontier.com.

“The response from the Fort Myers community to our Low Fares Done Right mission has been tremendous,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial of Frontier Airlines. “With this winter’s schedule, we will offer a great range of destinations to customers traveling to or from Fort Myers.”

Writer: WINK News