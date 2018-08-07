Documents, images show condo from night Pamela Hutchinson was killed

Bloody clothes and personal items, a bullet hole and a murder suspect Lois Riess.

Documents and images show what was found in the condo where Pamela Hutchinson was killed, and how Riess is accused of trying to cash in.

Riess faces a first-degree murder charge, and her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.

WINK News reporter Taylor Petras went through thousands of documents with graphic and disturbing images from the crime scene. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

