Contract teacher arrested at Charlotte Correctional Institution

A contract teacher was arrested Charlotte Correctional Institution, the Florida Department of Corrections Office said.

Doris Vidrine, 50, of Port Charlotte, is facing charges of introduction of contraband and commercial bribery, according to the Florida Department of Corrections Office. Vidrine was the taken to the Charlotte County Jail.

The circumstances leading up to Vidrine’s arrest were unclear.

