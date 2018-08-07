Cape Coral UEP project creates possible detours for several schools

Construction work during the Utilities Extension Project may impact routes to and from several schools, the City of Cape Coral said Tuesday.

The project aims to install portable drinking water lines, sewer lines and irrigation lines in an area known as North Two, according to the city.

Construction may impact some routes to and from Mariner Middle School, Mariner High School and the Northwest Regional Library, according to city officials. All facility driveways will be open on Chiquita Boulevard North.

Drivers should follow designated detour signs and pay attention to potential changes, according to a statement from the city.

For more information on the construction project, visit the city’s website.

The City of Cape Coral provided the following guidelines for Christa McAuliffe Charter Elementary School:

All parents dropping off or picking up students should access the school from Ceitus Parkway to SW 29th Avenue.

Morning drop off route: All students should be dropped off at the SW 29th Avenue driveway. (See pink line)

Afternoon pick up routes Pre-K and kindergarten: Parents should pick up students at the easternmost SW 3rd Street

driveway. (See blue line) Grades one through five: Parents should pick up students at the SW 29th Avenue driveway. (See pink line)



Parents should follow detour signs, and there will be flags present to help direct traffic during drop off and pick up times for the first week, according to a statement from the city.

The access route will last through spring 2019.

Writer: Rachel Ravina