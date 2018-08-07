2018 primary election: Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington

Democrats will need to flip 23 Republican-held districts in order to take control of the House of Representatives this fall.

On Tuesday, the last special election before Election Day in the nation takes place in Ohio , and four states are holding primary elections — Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington. Many analysts seen the race for retired Rep. Pat Tiberi’s seat in Ohio’s 12th District as a possible harbinger of what’s to come in November. Voters will be deciding between Democrat Danny O’Connor and Republican Troy Balderson.

Voters in Ohio’s 12th District will be filling the seat left vacant by Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi with Democrat Danny O’Connor facing off against Republican state Senator Troy Balderson. The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Tiberi’s term until January.

This isn’t a place where Democrats should be competitive, CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe points out. Mr. Trump won the 12th District by 11 points in 2016. Now, a 31-year-old Democrat has tightened the race for an open House seat that the GOP has held since the early 1980s.

O’Connor rallied his volunteers Monday. He’s facing Balderson, a state senator, who acknowledged “It’s going to be a tight race.” Balderson has earned endorsements from Mr. Trump and Vice President Pence.

Mr. Trump stumped in Ohio last week before heading to New Jersey for a working vacation, where he told the state’s supporters that they’re the “real elite.”

He praised Balderson for being the “total opposite” of O’Connor and derided the Democrat as a “Nancy Pelosi Liberal” who is “weak on crime and borders.

Salvanto: No “bellwether” out of special election

CBS News’ Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto reports that no single district on Tuesday is considered a “bellwether” – whatever ultimately happens on election night will not foretell November. He adds that there’s already been a string of special elections in which Democrats have over-performed. Ohio’s 12th district shares a lot of the characteristics of places that are competitive in November, so it will be widely and correctly seen as a test case if it is close, or if the Democrat manages to pull an upset win. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. Kansas primary