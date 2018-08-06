FORT MYERS

LIVE NOW: SWFL says goodbye to fallen FMPD Officer Jobbers-Miller

Published: August 6, 2018 8:23 AM EDT
Updated: August 6, 2018 10:32 AM EDT

Friends, family and the Southwest Florida community are lining up before sunrise to attend the public funeral for Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Jobbers-Miller was only 29 when he was shot in the line of duty July 21, and died from his injuries a week later.

MORE: FMPD Officer Jobbers-Miller dies from his injuries Saturday, leaves legacy

Jobbers-Miller, firefighter turned police officer, worked for the Fort Myers Police Department for nearly three years.

MOREWhat to know about Officer Jobbers-Miller’s funeral

You can read Officer Jobbers-Miller’s obituary here. 

 

 

Reporter:Andrea Henderson
Nicole Lauren
