LIVE NOW: SWFL says goodbye to fallen FMPD Officer Jobbers-Miller

Friends, family and the Southwest Florida community are lining up before sunrise to attend the public funeral for Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Jobbers-Miller was only 29 when he was shot in the line of duty July 21, and died from his injuries a week later.

Jobbers-Miller, firefighter turned police officer, worked for the Fort Myers Police Department for nearly three years.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Nicole Lauren

