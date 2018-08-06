State Attorney candidate Christopher Crowley arrested for violating election laws

State Attorney candidate Christopher Crowley was arrested Monday on charges of violating election laws and operating an illegal lottery.

According to Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott, Crowley turned himself in at the Lee County jail after a warrant was issued.

In June, current State Attorney Steven Russell asked FDLE to investigate Crowley, who is running to replace him.

At the time, Crowley said it all boiled down to politics.

A video taken at a fundraising event in question, you can hear Crowley ask organizers what they planned for the event.

A 50/50 and other raffles raised $670. Crowley says he never deposited it into his campaign account because he wasn’t sure he could.

He showed WINK News an email showing he reached out to the state elections office to ask if that was legal, and he was told no.

He told us in June that he returned it to the woman who organized the event and the activities.

