Rep. Francis Rooney writes to White House urging for state of emergency

Rep. Francis Rooney wrote a letter to the White House Monday requesting a declaration of a state of emergency for Florida due to the toxic algae plaguing Southwest Florida’s waterways, according to a statement from the congressman’s office.

Rooney stressed the water quality crisis has affected the area’s health, economy and environment, according to a statement from the congressman.

“Dead sea life, toxic algae, and red tide are crippling our area and although we are finally, thanks to our combined efforts, seeing progress on funding projects that will permanently fix our water quality, these projects will take years to complete. As conditions have worsened, we need to take action now,” Rooney said in a statement. “Declaring a State of Emergency will make a host of funding and resources available that would otherwise not be possible. Our current conditions are every bit as disastrous to us as the recent wildfires are to California and flooding has been to Michigan.”

Read the letter Rooney sent to the White House in its entirety below:

Writer: Rachel Ravina