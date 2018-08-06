Money Monday: Teaching kids about money management

Published: August 6, 2018 9:35 AM EDT

The Vice President of UBS Financial Service in Bonita Springs, Stefan Contorno, discusses how to start teaching children money management skills.

Contorno addresses the following questions:

1.) How early should parents start teaching kids how to make important spending decisions — and what is the best way to start?

2.) How can parents make money management as fun as possible?

3.) What are the long-term benefits to teaching money management early in life?

